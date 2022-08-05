US lawmakers urge Biden administration to hold Azerbaijan accountable

Senate Foreign Relations Committee member Marco Rubio and co-chairs of the Armenian congressional group Frank Pallone and Jackie Speier have led congressional calls for the Biden administration to pressure Azerbaijan to stop attacking Artsakh's Lachin corridor, the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) reports.

In a tweet published just hours after the Azerbaijani attack, Rep. Pallone noted that this is the latest example of Aliyev threatening the people of Artsakh with such absurd demands as closing the Lachin corridor.

"Aliyev will only stop his bloody drone strike campaign against the people of Artsakh if/when the U.S. shows leadership & strength. Pull all U.S. assistance to Azerbaijan immediately until it comes to the negotiating table", Jackie Speier, said, in turn.

The escalation of violence in ethnic Armenian Nagorno-Karabakh is alarming. Azerbaijan must immediately end this conflict and work with Armenia to reach a peaceful end to this dispute, said Senator Marco Rubio.

Similar concerns were shared by Congressmen Katherine Clark, Anna Eshoo, and Raja Krishnamoorthi.

Azerbaijan is again shamelessly violating the ceasefire agreement with Armenia. The State Department should hold the Aliyev regime accountable for the attacks on Artsakh. It is vital that we stand up for innocent lives, Armenia's sovereignty and peace, Clark said.

Anna Eshoo tweeted that "Azerbaijan’s deadly drone strikes against Artsakh are a blatant violation of the 2020 ceasefire. I strongly condemn Azerbaijan’s aggression & urge @StateDept to use every diplomatic tool available to prevent further escalation, including suspending U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan."

Krishnamoorthi noted that there is no place for the brutal attacks that we are seeing from Azerbaijan.

ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian issued a live call to action on ANCA's Facebook and Twitter platforms, urging Artsakh freedom advocates to call the White House and urge President Biden to impose sanctions on Azerbaijan and stop sending American weapons and aid to the brutal Aliyev regime.

According to him, US taxpayers should not finance Azerbaijan's aggression against the indigenous Armenian population of Artsakh.