Orban: Upcoming elections in both US and EU will define 2 fronts in battle for Western civilization

The upcoming elections in 2024 in both the US and the European Union will define the two fronts of the battle for Western civilization, said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Texas.

According to him, today there are ongoing attempts to separate Western civilization from its Christian roots, and this can lead to dire consequences.

Orbán noted Hungary's policy of criminalizing illegal migration and restricting marriage and adoption for same-sex couples. To sum up, the mother is a woman, the father is a man, and leave our children alone, period, end of discussion.

The prime minister also touched upon the fact that the US government, led by the Democrats, is exerting ideological pressure on Europe and especially on Brussels. He noted that the previous administration, led by President Barack Obama, tried to force us to change the Basic Law of Hungary and delete Christian and national values ​​from it.

He noted that the EU is also putting pressure on Hungary.

Speaking about the war in Ukraine, Orban noted that without US-Russian negotiations, there will never be peace. According to the prime minister, the strategy of globalist leaders is expanding and prolonging the war, while reducing the chances for peace.