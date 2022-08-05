News
Macron closely follows development of situation in South Caucasus
Macron closely follows development of situation in South Caucasus
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

French President Emmanuel Macron is closely following the development of the situation in the South Caucasus.

According to the Elysee Palace, Macron discussed the latest escalation with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

He expressed concern over the serious incidents that have taken place in recent days, in particular in the area of ​​the Lachin corridor. He urged to do everything to avoid escalation and sit down at the negotiating table. He stressed the importance of respecting the commitments made under the ceasefire agreements of November 9, 2020.

France remains in close contact with the parties and its partners, continuing to support and contribute to efforts in favor of dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan and stability in the region.
