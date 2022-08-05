Blue Origin sends first citizens of Egypt and Portugal into space

Blue Origin has sent six people into space. For the first time, as part of the company's sixth manned flight, citizens of Egypt and Portugal joined it.
During the N-22 mission, the New Shepard suborbital rocket lifted off at about 8:58 local time from the Blue base in the desert in western Texas.
The autonomous reusable vehicle sent the capsule over the Karman Line, the internationally recognized space boundary.
Both the rocket and the capsule returned to base separately - the latter using giant parachutes - completing the mission about 11 minutes after launch.