News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 05
USD
405.95
EUR
413.66
RUB
6.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
405.95
EUR
413.66
RUB
6.73
Show news feed
Blue Origin sends first citizens of Egypt and Portugal into space
Blue Origin sends first citizens of Egypt and Portugal into space
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Blue Origin has sent six people into space. For the first time, as part of the company's sixth manned flight, citizens of Egypt and Portugal joined it.

During the N-22 mission, the New Shepard suborbital rocket lifted off at about 8:58 local time from the Blue base in the desert in western Texas.

The autonomous reusable vehicle sent the capsule over the Karman Line, the internationally recognized space boundary.

Both the rocket and the capsule returned to base separately - the latter using giant parachutes - completing the mission about 11 minutes after launch.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos