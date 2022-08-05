Artsakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan continues to violate ceasefire regime

The situation on the line of contact between Artsakh and Azerbaijan remained relatively stable on the night of August 5 and as of 9 am.
According to the press service of the Artsakh Defense Army, in general, tensions persist. In some areas, Azerbaijani units violated the ceasefire regime by using small arms. There are no losses from the Armenian side.
Several wounded in the past days were discharged from the hospital. The condition of three remains critical, the condition of another one is extremely critical, with some positive dynamics.
Work to stabilize the situation through the mediation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continues.