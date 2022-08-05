News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 05
USD
405.95
EUR
413.66
RUB
6.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
405.95
EUR
413.66
RUB
6.73
Show news feed
Artsakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan continues to violate ceasefire regime
Artsakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan continues to violate ceasefire regime
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The situation on the line of contact between Artsakh and Azerbaijan remained relatively stable on the night of August 5 and as of 9 am.

According to the press service of the Artsakh Defense Army, in general, tensions persist. In some areas, Azerbaijani units violated the ceasefire regime by using small arms. There are no losses from the Armenian side.

Several wounded in the past days were discharged from the hospital. The condition of three remains critical, the condition of another one is extremely critical, with some positive dynamics.

Work to stabilize the situation through the mediation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continues.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry continues to spread misinformation
“Moreover, as we have already reported, the Azerbaijani side periodically violates the ceasefire regime...
 Armenian Defense Ministry refutes another lie of Azerbaijani side
The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable...
 Lavrov: Moscow did not see Yerevan's proposals on Russian peacekeeping operation in Karabakh
Pashinyan said on Thursday that it is necessary to specify the details of the peacekeeping operation in Nagorno-Karabakh...
 Macron closely follows development of situation in South Caucasus
He expressed concern over the serious incidents that have taken place in recent days...
 Former FM: In statement of November 9, 2020 there is no word about demilitarization of Republic of Artsakh
In the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020 there is not a single word about the demilitarization of the Republic of Artsakh...
 Nairi Hokhikyan: There will be large-scale war against Artsakh in fall of 2025
Azerbaijan aims to capture the most important heights in the territory of Artsakh...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos