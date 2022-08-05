News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 05
USD
405.95
EUR
413.66
RUB
6.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
405.95
EUR
413.66
RUB
6.73
Show news feed
Lavrov: Moscow did not see Yerevan's proposals on Russian peacekeeping operation in Karabakh
Lavrov: Moscow did not see Yerevan's proposals on Russian peacekeeping operation in Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Moscow did not see Yerevan's proposals for the Russian peacekeeping operation in Nagorno-Karabakh, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, commenting on the statement of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“We have not seen specific proposals that the Prime Minister of Armenia wants to make in the context of the discussion of the Russian peacekeeping operation in Nagorno-Karabakh. Any of the parties to the agreements that were reached by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, of course, have the right to propose additional initiatives, as long as we have not seen them,” he said.

Pashinyan said on Thursday that it is necessary to specify the details of the peacekeeping operation in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry continues to spread misinformation
“Moreover, as we have already reported, the Azerbaijani side periodically violates the ceasefire regime...
 Armenian Defense Ministry refutes another lie of Azerbaijani side
The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable...
 Artsakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan continues to violate ceasefire regime
According to the press service of the Artsakh Defense Army...
 Macron closely follows development of situation in South Caucasus
He expressed concern over the serious incidents that have taken place in recent days...
 Former FM: In statement of November 9, 2020 there is no word about demilitarization of Republic of Artsakh
In the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020 there is not a single word about the demilitarization of the Republic of Artsakh...
 Nairi Hokhikyan: There will be large-scale war against Artsakh in fall of 2025
Azerbaijan aims to capture the most important heights in the territory of Artsakh...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos