Biden to leave US Navy aircraft carrier Strike Group in South China Sea

President Joe Biden will leave the US carrier strike group in the South China Sea longer than originally planned in response to China's missile tests and increased aggression around Taiwan, the White House said.
The US has postponed a previously planned ICBM test, a White House spokesman said.
The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and its escort ships will remain in the South China Sea a little longer than they originally planned to be there, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told CNBC.
According to him, the purpose of the strike group's long stay in the region will be monitoring the situation. He added that the President believes it would be wise to leave the aircraft carrier and escort ships there for a little longer.
Ronald Reagan's carrier strike group has been operating in the South China Sea since mid-July.
However, the United States does not expect China to reverse its aggressive actions anytime soon.