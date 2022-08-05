News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 05
USD
405.95
EUR
413.66
RUB
6.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
405.95
EUR
413.66
RUB
6.73
Show news feed
Armenian Defense Ministry refutes another lie of Azerbaijani side
Armenian Defense Ministry refutes another lie of Azerbaijani side
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Armenian Ministry of Defense refuted another lie of the Azerbaijani side.

The report of the press service of the Armenian Ministry of Defense notes that the Azerbaijani defense department continues to spread disinformation, claiming that the units of the Armenian Armed Forces allegedly fired on Azerbaijani positions in several directions of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the previous few days.

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable, it is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces, the report says.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Defense Ministry confirms: Direct connection with Azerbaijan does not work
President of the European Council Charles Michel also spoke about the establishment...
 Azerbaijani Defense Ministry continues to spread misinformation
“Moreover, as we have already reported, the Azerbaijani side periodically violates the ceasefire regime...
 Lavrov: Moscow did not see Yerevan's proposals on Russian peacekeeping operation in Karabakh
Pashinyan said on Thursday that it is necessary to specify the details of the peacekeeping operation in Nagorno-Karabakh...
 Artsakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan continues to violate ceasefire regime
According to the press service of the Artsakh Defense Army...
 Macron closely follows development of situation in South Caucasus
He expressed concern over the serious incidents that have taken place in recent days...
 Former FM: In statement of November 9, 2020 there is no word about demilitarization of Republic of Artsakh
In the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020 there is not a single word about the demilitarization of the Republic of Artsakh...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos