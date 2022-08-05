Armenian Defense Ministry refutes another lie of Azerbaijani side

The Armenian Ministry of Defense refuted another lie of the Azerbaijani side.
The report of the press service of the Armenian Ministry of Defense notes that the Azerbaijani defense department continues to spread disinformation, claiming that the units of the Armenian Armed Forces allegedly fired on Azerbaijani positions in several directions of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the previous few days.
The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable, it is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces, the report says.