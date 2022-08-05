News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 05
USD
405.95
EUR
413.66
RUB
6.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
405.95
EUR
413.66
RUB
6.73
Show news feed
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry continues to spread misinformation
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry continues to spread misinformation
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

 The message of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that the units of the Artsakh Defense Army violated the ceasefire 9 times by using sniper rifles and small arms of various calibers is another misinformation and does not correspond to reality, the Artsakh Defense Army reported.

“Moreover, as we have already reported, the Azerbaijani side periodically violates the ceasefire regime.

Despite the ongoing tension, the operational situation on the line of contact is relatively stable," the statement said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Defense Ministry refutes another lie of Azerbaijani side
The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable...
 Lavrov: Moscow did not see Yerevan's proposals on Russian peacekeeping operation in Karabakh
Pashinyan said on Thursday that it is necessary to specify the details of the peacekeeping operation in Nagorno-Karabakh...
 Artsakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan continues to violate ceasefire regime
According to the press service of the Artsakh Defense Army...
 Macron closely follows development of situation in South Caucasus
He expressed concern over the serious incidents that have taken place in recent days...
 Former FM: In statement of November 9, 2020 there is no word about demilitarization of Republic of Artsakh
In the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020 there is not a single word about the demilitarization of the Republic of Artsakh...
 Nairi Hokhikyan: There will be large-scale war against Artsakh in fall of 2025
Azerbaijan aims to capture the most important heights in the territory of Artsakh...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos