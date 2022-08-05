Azerbaijani Defense Ministry continues to spread misinformation

The message of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that the units of the Artsakh Defense Army violated the ceasefire 9 times by using sniper rifles and small arms of various calibers is another misinformation and does not correspond to reality, the Artsakh Defense Army reported.
“Moreover, as we have already reported, the Azerbaijani side periodically violates the ceasefire regime.
Despite the ongoing tension, the operational situation on the line of contact is relatively stable," the statement said.