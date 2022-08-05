Attack on Azerbaijani embassy in UK: London shows Baku its place?

The Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the Republic of Azerbaijan was summoned to the Foreign Office. According to APA with reference to the Foreign Ministry, he was strongly protested against the attack by a religious radical group on the Azerbaijani Embassy in London.

"It was brought to the attention of the opposite side that this provocation seriously affects the issue of ensuring the security of the diplomatic mission and that the host country should take necessary security measures in accordance with its international legal obligations. A guarantee was requested from the opposite side that such situations would not be repeated again.

Regarding the act of vandalism, the relevant institutions of the United Kingdom were required to conduct a thorough investigation and to bring the persons responsible to justice.

The British Chargé d'Affaires expressed deep regret and concern about the incident. It was reported that the incident is under investigation," the newspaper wrote.

According to the Daily Mail, eight people have been arrested on suspicion of trespassing and criminal damage after the storming of the Azerbaijani Embassy in central Londonthe previous evening. London police confirmed the arrests.

Members of the Mahdi Servants Union group stormed the embassy, located in the prestigious Kensington area. In a series of videos posted on Twitter, they can be seen waving their blue flag and writing messages on the wall in Arabic in white paint. Some wore headdresses or kufiyehs hiding their faces and chanted messages to the crowd gathered below before replacing the Azerbaijani flag with their own.

The Mahdi Servants Union is a Shiite Muslim organization led by cleric Yasser al-Habib. The group has openly criticized the Azerbaijani government, which they claim oppresses Muslims. The group said in a statement that its leader has ordered urgent measures against Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Al-Habib, 43, hit the headlines in June when his film 'The Lady of Heaven' was canceled by two British theater chains after a wave of protests from the Muslim community. Al-Habib, a Shiite Muslim campaigner, regularly rails against Islamic figures vaunted by Sunni Muslims on social media, accusing them of being culprits who conspired to take over Islam after the Prophet Muhammad.

Al-Habib, who was granted asylum in Britain after conflict with authorities in his native Kuwait, runs a mosque in Buckinghamshire. This is not the first attack on embassies. Al-Habib's group carried out a similar attack on the Iranian embassy in London in 2018.

Some Azerbaijani pro-government media actively promote the idea that Iran was behind the attack on the embassy. British journalist Robert Carter disagrees with this version, calling such claims fakes. "FAKE NEWS ALERT: The group of radicals who attacked Azerbaijan's London Embassy are NOT "Iran backed." They are a UK-based cult group who hate I.R. Iran. Tehran in return has accused them of being MI6-backed," he tweeted. The Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Turkey discussed the situation, Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed his support to Ceyhun Bayramov.

Haqqin.az, a newspaper close to the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, wrote more detail about the incident and the personality of the group leader: This Union is headed by a Shiite preacher from London, a native of Kuwait Yasser Al-Habib, a person as well-known as he is marginal in the Shiite world. His followers are few and most of them, by a strange coincidence, also live in British territory. Al-Habib is more Shiite than all the Shiites, including the most conservative ayatollahs, who, including Khomeini and Khamenei, are considered hypocrites and even the hidden enemies of Shiism, for which he regularly curses them in his sermons. And in the process he calls for violence against Sunnis in the Middle East, and quite specifically with proposals to kill them all. Along the way he has also massacred the hypocrites among the Shiites... Little is known about the sources of his financing. The publication notes that all of the attackers on the Iranian embassy in 2018 got away with monetary fines and short-term administrative arrests.

Which, in all likelihood, will be the case this time. But why such softness and loyal attitude? World practice shows that both the UN and the authorities of other states always react extremely painfully and acutely to attempts to attack diplomatic missions. This was the case during the attack on the Saudi embassy in Iran and during the attacks on the U.S. and British diplomatic missions in Syria and other countries. In any case, the reaction has always been loud and harsh. But not this time. The British media blatantly ignored the incident with the Azerbaijani embassy. They just pretended that nothing of the kind had happened. This is very interesting. Britain has long been a haven for radical Shiites, who were expelled from everywhere, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq and even Iran. There is even a term in Shiite circles, British Shiism, which refers to all the radical Shiites that Britain has massively sheltered. The kingdom allows them virtually unhindered access to their extremist propaganda. So they've gotten violent, now they shoot films which insult Sunnis, now they harshly attack Iran, now they recruit fighters for Syria. Now they are attacking Azerbaijan as well. In response to perplexing questions about such impunity, the British authorities present some completely unconvincing arguments, an edition close to the Aliyev administration is indignant. And it draws a conclusion, simultaneously hinting and warning the British government: Indeed, British political culture is renowned for never putting all its eggs in one basket and always keeping opponents of various movements and governments in reserve, close to their hearts. Those, in return, from time to time speak of their best intentions. But their peaceful intentions are only for the time being. Radicals remain radicals, even if they carefully conceal their views. They are the kind of snakes with whom it is impossible to agree that they will bite only their neighbors. One day they are bound to come back and bite those who shelter, protect and feed them. So the British authorities should take a closer look at those they have tamed.

The version hinted at by the Azerbaijani media looks extremely plausible. It is not the first signal of the emerging tension between Britain and Azerbaijan. Back in May, the Azerbaijani media accused London of publishing untrue information and interfering in Azerbaijan's domestic affairs. Whatever economic projects London and Baku are involved in, Azerbaijan was and remains a barbarian colony for the Foggy Albion, and such incidents put the rogue partner in its true place.