Pashinyan's adviser and French ambassador discuss latest regional developments

Adviser to the Prime Minister of Armenia Artashes Tumanyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to the Republic of Armenia Anne Louyot.
The sides discussed the latest regional developments, as well as a number of issues related to bilateral relations, Armenian government's press service reported.
Tumanyan presented the projects implemented in the area of infrastructure development. In this context, the possibilities of Armenian-French cooperation in the construction of transport infrastructures, irrigation systems and other areas were discussed.