China imposes sanctions on Nancy Pelosi
China has imposed sanctions on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over her visit to Taiwan. Sanctions have also been imposed against members of her family.

More than 100 warplanes and 10 warships have taken part in live-fire military exercises around Taiwan over the past two days, Xinhua reports. Fighters, bombers, destroyers and frigates were used in "Joint Blocking Operations" which were conducted in six zones off the coast of Taiwan.

The Eastern Theater Command also released new versions of the missiles, which it said hit unidentified targets in the Taiwan Strait as part of an exercise.

These include shells fired over Taiwan into the Pacific Ocean.

The exercise is China's response to Pelosi's visit to Taiwan this week. She is the highest-ranking US politician to visit Taiwan in 25 years.
