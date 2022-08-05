Kremlin: Putin and Erdogan to discuss Turkish operation in Syria

Presidents of Russia and Turkey Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan may discuss the topic of BRICS at the talks in Sochi, press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday, TASS reported.

As for the BRICS, indeed, it cannot be ruled out that the presidents will discuss this topic, but there are no special plans in this regard today, Peskov said.

Answering a clarifying question whether the Montreux Convention would be discussed, the Kremlin spokesman noted that "there is nothing to discuss here."

“The Montreux Convention is a cornerstone, a very important element in the complex legal framework for all Black Sea countries, including our relations with the Republic of Turkey. There is nothing to discuss here, the convention is in force, and it is very, very important,” Peskov explained.

Putin and Erdogan will discuss the situation in Syria, including Ankara's cross-border operation in the north of this country, Peskov said.

“Syria will certainly be discussed today. Turkey has legitimate security concerns, which of course we take into account. But it is very important not to allow any actions that could lead to a destabilization of the situation in Syria, or [what] could jeopardize the territorial and political integrity of Syria,” he said in response to a question whether Russia is worried about a possible operation on northern Syria and whether this will be discussed at a meeting with Erdogan.