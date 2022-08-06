Taiwanese woman sentenced to life in prison for setting fire that killed 46 people

Taiwanese authorities have sentenced a woman to life in prison for setting a fire that killed 46 people in an attempt to avenge her boyfriend, AFP reports.
Last October, hell in the southern city of Kaohsiung, a fire engulfed several floors of a dilapidated 13-story apartment building, killing 46 people and injuring more than 40.
Authorities said the fire started because the defendant left unextinguished incense ash on a sofa before leaving the building.
In January, Huang was charged with murder and arson, and prosecutors were seeking her execution.
Prosecutors said she deliberately set the fire to 'embarrass' her boyfriend, whom she suspected of cheating, and showed no remorse for her actions.
The Kaohsiung District Court found Huang guilty of arson and negligence resulting in her death and sentenced her to life imprisonment.