Putin arrives in Sochi

Russian President Vladimir Putin is already in Sochi, where he will hold talks with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, co-chair of the intergovernmental commission, will inform the press about the results, press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Also, the president may have a meeting on the internal Russian agenda, RIA Novosti reports.

The President is here, preparing for today's contacts with Turkish President Erdogan. They will communicate face to face and as part of delegations. Our co-chairman of the intergovernmental commission and other representatives of the economic bloc carried out complex work.

“Let's ask Novak as co-chairman of the intergovernmental commission... Maybe other members of the extended membership will be able to share information with you,” Peskov added to the question of who will inform the press about the results of the negotiations.