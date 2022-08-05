White House summons Chinese ambassador

The White House summoned Chinese Ambassador Qin Gang to the carpet to denounce the escalation against Taiwan and reaffirm that the United States does not want a crisis in the region, the Washington Post reported.

“After China’s actions overnight, we summoned [People’s Republic of China] Ambassador Qin Gang to the White House to démarche him about the PRC’s provocative actions,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said in a statement provided to The Washington Post. “We condemned the PRC’s military actions, which are irresponsible and at odds with our long-standing goal of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.” A démarche is a protest lodged through diplomatic channels.

China on Friday decided to impose sanctions on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her immediate family in response to her "vicious" and "provocative" actions, China's foreign ministry said.