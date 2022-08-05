News
Friday
August 05
Armenian Defense Ministry confirms: Direct connection with Azerbaijan does not work
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

In November 2021, Nikol Pashinyan instructed the Ministry of Defense to actively use direct communication with Azerbaijan.

President of the European Council Charles Michel also spoke about the establishment of a direct connection between the defense ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan when he received Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan at the end of last year.

The current head of the defense department, Suren Papikyan, assumed the post of minister on November 15, 2021.

168.am tried to find out in the Ministry of Defense whether a direct connection had been established between Suren Papikyan and Zakir Hasanov during this time, if so, how many times and whether it exists today.

The press secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense Aram Torosyan, in response to a request, said: “The direct connection established between the defense ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan has not been operating for several months.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Read more:
Artsakh authorities order residents of Berdzor and Aghavno to leave their homes by August 25
Artsakh's Minister of Territorial and Infrastructure Hayk Khanumyan gave the residents of Aghavno and Berdzor until...
 United Homeland Party : Any encroachment on Artsakh Defense Army is unacceptable
In recent days, taking advantage of the geopolitical shifts, Azerbaijan, using force or the threat of force...
 Democratic Party of Armenia proposes all national forces to create shadow government
The Democratic Party of Armenia (DPA) proposes to consolidate all national forces in the status of a political council...
 Armenian Human Rights Defender: Azerbaijani MP makes confession about ethnic cleansing of Nagorno-Karabakh population
Yesterday, Gudrat Hasanguliyev, a deputy of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan confessed about the Azerbaijani state policy...
 Azerbaijani Defense Ministry continues to spread misinformation
“Moreover, as we have already reported, the Azerbaijani side periodically violates the ceasefire regime...
 Armenian Defense Ministry refutes another lie of Azerbaijani side
The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable...
