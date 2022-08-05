Democratic Party of Armenia proposes all national forces to create shadow government

The Democratic Party of Armenia (DPA) proposes to consolidate all national forces in the status of a political council that will assume the functions of a shadow government to implement urgent tasks in order to overcome the threatening challenges.
According to a statement from the DPA, obtained by NEWS.am, it noted:
"The following tasks must be resolved:
To recognize the subjectness of the Republic of Artsakh, its independent status from Azerbaijan, which will confirm Armenia's role as the guarantor of security of the Armenians of Artsakh.
Reach out to the leaders of the three OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries for effective measures to ensure that their representatives conduct a joint monitoring mission along the line of contact between Artsakh and Azerbaijan and to prevent Azerbaijan from carrying out new ethnic cleansing.
Appeal to the UN Security Council to investigate the facts of terrorism unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh and Armenia in order to prevent genocide and protect the fundamental right of Armenians to live safely in their homeland.
Restore the military-political and diplomatic capacities of Armenia and Artsakh, which is the only way to achieve stability and real peace in the region.
To conduct negotiations with Russia on the mandate and effective activities of peacekeeping forces in order to ensure the air defense of Artsakh, to create a possible security zone between Artsakh and Azerbaijan, to exclude possible attempts of Azerbaijan to occupy new territories".