Armenian former FM announces his version of provisional government: I will be in square on August 8

A National Council of Trust should be formed as a basis for an interim government, and, months later, for new elections, Raffi Hovhannisian, leader of the Heritage Party and former foreign minister, told journalists today.

He announced the names of the people he considers to be in the interim government: "Arman Tatoyan, Arkady Karapetyan, Vazgen Manukyan, Avetik Chalabyan, Paruyr Hayrikyan, Ruben Vardanyan, Gevorg Gevorgyan, Lilit Galstyan, Anna Grigoryan, Armen Darbinyan, Vahan Artsruni, Gagik Ginosyan, and the leader of Tavush Diocese Bagrat Srbazan.

The list also includes current Deputy Prime Ministers of Armenia Mher Grigoryan and Hambardzum Matevosyan. Hovhannisian explained this by the fact that there are suitable people in the current government.

He said he has not been in contact with the people on the list.

"This proposal is aimed at promoting negotiations, creating balance and stability," the former foreign minister stressed.

The head of the party assured that he will be in the square on Monday.

"It will not be a rally. We face the task of pulling Armenia out of this abyss. Citizen Pashinyan is Armenia's red line. I call on Nikol Pashinyan to resign, and I call on his family and his political force to sobriety," Hovhannisian said.