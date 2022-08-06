News
YouTube now lets you zoom in on videos to see fine details
YouTube now lets you zoom in on videos to see fine details
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

The YouTube administration has launched testing of a new feature, which has already become available to users with a Premium subscription. It allows you to scale the video to see fine details, according to the portal 9to5Google.

Instead of expanding the video to full screen, YouTube Premium users will be able to stretch the video to zoom in on the desired element. At the moment, the function looks like it was made specifically for viewing in portrait mode.

Premium members with Android smartphones can try out the new feature right now by tapping their profile photo to open the premium features section. There is a page that offers to try out new chips, on which you need to enable pinch to zoom.

The function can only be tested until September 1, 2022 - this period will be enough for the YouTube administration to evaluate the feedback. The timing of the implementation of the function for all other users has not yet been disclosed.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
