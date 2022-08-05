News
Erdogan urges not to postpone work on Akkuyu NPP
Erdogan urges not to postpone work on Akkuyu NPP
Region:Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Economics

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Sochi that Ankara and Moscow need to make sure that work on the Akkuyu nuclear power plant is not delayed, RIA Novosti reported. 

"The Akkuyu topic is important. It is necessary to bring the process to a certain point, to a certain solution. The process should not be postponed. It is important that the work proceeds and continues according to a certain schedule. I hope our talks on this topic will be very useful," Erdogan said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
