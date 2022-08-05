Putin calls on Europe to thank Turkey for gas transit from Russia

European partners should be grateful to Turkey for uninterrupted gas transit from Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, RIA Novosti reported.
"I mean not only supplies to consumers in Turkey, but I want to repeat once again, also to consumers in Europe. So I think European partners should be grateful to Turkey for ensuring the uninterrupted transit of our gas to the European market," he said at a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Putin also noted that oil, gas and coal from Russia are supplied in large quantities for Turkey's own consumption.