Erdogan announces new page in relations with Russia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Sochi that they will have to open a new page in the issues of cooperation, RIA Novosti reported.
"We have to put a point. I believe our talks will open a new page in the relations of the two countries. I refer here to issues of energy cooperation, grain exports in the Black Sea, tourism, regional issues," the Turkish president said.
According to Erdogan, the Syrian issue will be one of the topics of the talks.
"The fight against terrorism in the region is important for us. Today the world is watching the negotiations in Sochi," the Turkish leader said.