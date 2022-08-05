Latvia suspends issuing visas for Russians

The Embassy of Latvia in Russia has announced that it will stop issuing visas to Russians for an indefinite period.
The Embassy of Latvia in Russia has suspended indefinitely the acceptance of visa applications for citizens of the Russian Federation, except for attending the funeral of a close relative, the diplomatic mission said in a Twitter statement.
Earlier, Estonia announced that it would stop providing citizens of Russia and Belarus with residence permits and visas for study. In addition, the Finnish government is considering visa restrictions, and Helsinki plans to raise this issue at a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the end of August.
According to the Bloomberg agency, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu, during a visit to Kyiv, proposed to include a ban on the issuance of Schengen visas to Russians in the next package of sanctions.