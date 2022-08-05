King Harald V of Norway hospitalized amid health issues

King Harald V of Norway has been taken to a hospital in Oslo due to deteriorating health. According to Royal Central, the monarch has a fever.

His Majesty the King has been admitted to Oslo University Hospital today for treatment of a fever. His condition is assessed as stable, according to the official account of the Royal House of Norway in the social network.

No further details of the king's illness have been reported.

Thelast time the King of Norway was seen in public at a sailing competition last week.

Harald V has been ruling since 1991. He is the third king from the Glucksburg dynasty, which became the ruling in the country after the dissolution of the Swedish-Norwegian Union in 1905.

In March of this year, the King of Norway had already been ill with COVID-19.