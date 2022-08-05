Pashinyan and US Secretary of State Blinken discuss Karabakh

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken today. The U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken telephoned him on August 5, the press service of the Armenian government told NEWS.am.
The parties discussed the recent tense situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Prime Minister Bronislaw Komorowski said. Blinken expressed concern about Azerbaijan's deviation from the November 9 trilateral statement, as well as reiterated Armenia's position on regional peace and stability.
Blinken expressed his concern over the tensions and stressed his readiness to help stabilize the situation.