News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 06
USD
405.95
EUR
413.66
RUB
6.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
405.95
EUR
413.66
RUB
6.73
Show news feed
Robert Menendez: Azerbaijani forces must withdraw from region and end hostilities
Robert Menendez: Azerbaijani forces must withdraw from region and end hostilities
Region:World News, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Robert Menendez issued a statement condemning Azerbaijan's aggressive actions.

"Azerbaijan’s deadly attacks in Nagorno-Karabakh are not only in violation of the ceasefire but also an unacceptable continuation of its recent pattern of aggression," the statement reads.

It is highlighted that Azerbaijani forces must withdraw from the region and stop fighting against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos