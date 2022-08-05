Robert Menendez: Azerbaijani forces must withdraw from region and end hostilities

Chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Robert Menendez issued a statement condemning Azerbaijan's aggressive actions.
"Azerbaijan’s deadly attacks in Nagorno-Karabakh are not only in violation of the ceasefire but also an unacceptable continuation of its recent pattern of aggression," the statement reads.
It is highlighted that Azerbaijani forces must withdraw from the region and stop fighting against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.
