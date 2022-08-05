Bloomberg: Colder-than-normal winter could spike prices

Adam Schiff urges US State Department to support Armenian sovereignty and Artsakh's territorial integrity

Head of European Council holds phone conversations with Aliyev and Pashinyan

Saudi Arabia to raise oil prices for Asian and US customers in September

Amnesty International defends report on crimes of Ukrainian Armed Forces

FM: Armenia notifies Russian Federation about necessity to increase effectiveness of peacekeepers in 2021

SpaceX launches device to moon

Peskov: Putin has not discussed with Erdogan purchase and production of Bayraktar drones in Russia

UN says decline in food prices in July was a record since 2008

Putin and Erdogan make joint statement

Russian Defense Ministry: No violations detected in Karabakh peacekeepers' area of responsibility

EU countries adopts plan to reduce gas demand by 15%

Beglaryan: International institutions again maintain artificial parity between Azerbaijani and Armenian sides

Robert Menendez: Azerbaijani forces must withdraw from region and end hostilities

Biden's test for COVID-19 remains positive

King Harald V of Norway hospitalized amid health issues

Putin and Erdogan's talks are over

Germany wants clearer EU debt rules to curb spending

Pashinyan and US Secretary of State Blinken discuss Karabakh

South Korea launches its first lunar mission

Talks between Putin and Erdogan last three hours

France faces 'worst drought' ever recorded in the country

Latvia suspends issuing visas for Russians

Greek intelligence chief resigns amid reporter's phone tapping scandal

Residents of Berdzor block road to Lachin corridor

Artsakh authorities order residents of Berdzor and Aghavno to leave their homes by August 25

Bloomberg: US quest to isolate Russia and China is failing

Erdogan announces new page in relations with Russia

Putin calls on Europe to thank Turkey for gas transit from Russia

Erdogan urges not to postpone work on Akkuyu NPP

Putin thanks Erdogan for his help in resolving issue of Ukrainian grain

United Homeland Party : Any encroachment on Artsakh Defense Army is unacceptable

Putin calls Turkish Stream one of most important gas arteries to Europe

Armenian former FM announces his version of provisional government: I will be in square on August 8

Negotiations between Putin and Erdogan start in Sochi

Blue Origin sends first citizens of Egypt and Portugal into space

Currency rates in Armenia

Democratic Party of Armenia proposes all national forces to create shadow government

EU embargo on purchase of Russian coal will come into force on August 10

Raffi Hovannisian: If situation does not change, we will have another surrender of territories on September 2

Armenian Human Rights Defender: Azerbaijani MP makes confession about ethnic cleansing of Nagorno-Karabakh population

Biden to leave US Navy aircraft carrier Strike Group in South China Sea

Ankara: International community cannot end war in Ukraine by ignoring Moscow

Armenian Defense Ministry confirms: Direct connection with Azerbaijan does not work

China imposes sanctions on Nancy Pelosi

Azerbaijani soldier dies under suspicious circumstances in Lachin

White House summons Chinese ambassador

Beijing announces end of cooperation with US in number of areas

Thailand nightclub fire kills 13

11-year-old child dies in Armenia

Putin arrives in Sochi

Queen guitarist announces visit to Armenia?

Natural gas shortage in Germany could lead to supply chain collapse

Kremlin: Putin and Erdogan to discuss Turkish operation in Syria

Pashinyan's adviser and French ambassador discuss latest regional developments

In Armenia, car hits woman with infant: Child dies

Attack on Azerbaijani embassy in UK: London shows Baku its place?

German government approves introduction of tax on gas consumers from October

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry continues to spread misinformation

Orban: Upcoming elections in both US and EU will define 2 fronts in battle for Western civilization

UAE reaffirms its support for China's sovereignty and territorial integrity

Armenian Defense Ministry refutes another lie of Azerbaijani side

Armenia records highest inflation in last 10 years

Beijing is ready to strengthen strategic cooperation with Moscow

Lavrov: Moscow did not see Yerevan's proposals on Russian peacekeeping operation in Karabakh

Pelosi says her trip to Taiwan was not intended to change the island's status quo

Artsakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan continues to violate ceasefire regime

Macron closely follows development of situation in South Caucasus

US lawmakers urge Biden administration to hold Azerbaijan accountable

IMF: Heating bills must be allowed to rise to encourage energy savings

Group of protesters breaks into Azerbaijani embassy in London

UK economy is moving towards stagflation with high inflation, recession

US postpones ICBM test due to tensions over Taiwan

European gas storage facilities on track to meet target, but at a cost of billions

UN Secretary General follows with concern recent reports of tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh

Michael Rubin: Secretary Blinken increasingly has Armenian blood on his hands

UN: Water levels in two largest US reservoirs have dropped to 'dangerously low' levels

Spain announces new energy saving measures

ING Group: Turkey's consumer price inflation could rise to 90% by the end of this year

Artsakh health minister speaks about injured soldiers' condition

Russian Defense Ministry: Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh record 4 violations by Azerbaijani Armed Forces during day

France to have LGBT rights ambassador

Estonian FM calls for stopping issuance of Schengen visas to Russian citizens

Japan protests to China over military exercises in Taiwan Strait

Ministry of Health: Number of people infected with COVID -19 in intensive care units and hospitals is increasing

Charles Michel is in close contact with leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan

World warned of new transport crisis

Main Directorate: As of 19:00, operational and tactical situation on contact line is relatively stable

Abrahamyan: Baku is preparing basis for intensification of pressure in direction of so-called Zangezur corridor

EU intends to prepare another 8 billion euro financing package for Ukraine by September

Commander of Russian peacekeeping contingent meets with representatives of Artsakh public and opposition forces

Peskov: Date of Putin's visit to Armenia is being specified

Georgia demands to introduce visas for Russians and Belarusians and limit their stay in country

Peskov: Putin and Erdogan will not hold press conference due to Turkish schedule

Armenian MP: Azerbaijan has given time until September 1

Blinken: We oppose any unilateral efforts to change the status quo

Former FM: In statement of November 9, 2020 there is no word about demilitarization of Republic of Artsakh

Stoltenberg: NATO's task is to support Ukraine

Reservist participating in three-month training camp dies suddenly in Armenia

Poland stocked up on gas for winter