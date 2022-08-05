Head of European Council holds phone conversations with Aliyev and Pashinyan

European Council President Charles Michel discussed recent developments with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan.
"I had separate calls with President Aliyev and PM Pashinyan on the latest developments in the region," he said.
Michel wrote on Twitter that the key to the next meeting in Brussels is to continue the dialogue.
Working together to ensure de-escalation and open connections.