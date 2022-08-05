News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 06
USD
405.95
EUR
413.66
RUB
6.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
405.95
EUR
413.66
RUB
6.73
Show news feed
Head of European Council holds phone conversations with Aliyev and Pashinyan
Head of European Council holds phone conversations with Aliyev and Pashinyan
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

European Council President Charles Michel discussed recent developments with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"I had separate calls with President Aliyev and PM Pashinyan on the latest developments in the region," he said.

Michel wrote on Twitter that the key to the next meeting in Brussels is to continue the dialogue.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos