Adam Schiff urges US State Department to support Armenian sovereignty and Artsakh's territorial integrity

Adam Schiff, Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, called on the U.S. State Department to demonstrate its support for Armenian sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Artsakh.

"I am deeply disturbed by reports of casualties, including two Armenian soldiers, in Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Artsakh – the result of Azerbaijan’s direct violation of its ceasefire agreement with Armenia.," Schiff wrote on his Facebook page.

He noted that this was not the first unprovoked attack by Azerbaijan on Armenian forces, and unless the United States takes immediate action to hold the Aliyev regime accountable, it will not be the last such incident. "It is imperative the State Department use all of its diplomatic channels and levers to reduce tensions and show America’s unwavering support for Armenian sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Artsakh."

The Congressman noted that during this year's National Defense Authorization Act and in previous years, he has repeatedly called for the immediate release of all Armenian POWs and captured civilians, tens of millions of dollars in humanitarian and economic aid to Artsakh, a complete ban on U.S. security assistance to Azerbaijan, and renewed U.S. participation in the OSCE Minsk Group peace process: "Each of these actions is critical to defending the Armenian people, and sending a resolute message that America can and will defend democracy around the world.

I will always stand with the people of Armenia and Artsakh".