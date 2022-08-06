US, Australia and Japan urge China to immediately stop military drills near Taiwan

The United States, Australia and Japan called on China to immediately stop military exercises near Taiwan.
In a joint statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Australian and Japanese Foreign Ministers Penny Wong and Hayashi Yoshimasa reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
The 3 countries share the region's desire for diplomacy to avoid the risk of miscalculation. They expressed concern about the recent actions of the People's Republic of China (PRC), which seriously undermine international peace and stability, including the holding of large-scale military exercises.
They condemned China's launch of ballistic missiles, five of which, according to the Japanese government, landed in its exclusive economic zones, raising tensions and destabilizing the region. They called on China to immediately stop the military exercises.