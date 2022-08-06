US Congressman: It is necessary to hold the Aliyev regime accountable for the attacks on Artsakh

Azerbaijan should be held responsible for yet another violation of the ceasefire agreement with Armenia, Congressman Jan Szatkowski tweeted.
According to him, Azerbaijan should be held accountable for yet another violation of the ceasefire agreement with Armenia. He called on the State Department to use all its diplomatic tools to hold the Aliyev regime accountable for the attacks on Artsakh and prevent future atrocities.
Azerbaijan's aggression was also condemned by member of the House of Representatives Lori Trahan.
He noted that the US and their allies must condemn this violence and act diplomatically to prevent future escalation.