White House condemns China for ending cooperation with US
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The White House condemned China for cutting off engagement with the United States on a number of critical issues including climate, calling the move fundamentally irresponsible and punishing not just America but the entire world, Fox News reported.

China has suspended all scheduled talks with the United States on key international issues in response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

Beijing has announced that it is canceling all discussions about climate change, drug networks and military cooperation.

White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby noted the importance of open lines of communication between the US and China.

Kirby also noted that lines of communication are actually important in reducing risk, miscalculations and misperceptions.

On Thursday, the White House summoned the Chinese ambassador to the White House to state their position on their provocative actions.
