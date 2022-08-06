Taiwan accuses Chinese army of simulating attack on island

Taiwan has accused the Chinese army of faking an attack on the island as Beijing redoubled its retaliation for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei after announcing a suspension of cooperation with Washington on key issues, AP reported.
Taipei said it observed many Chinese aircraft and ships operating in the Taiwan Strait, believing they were simulating an attack on the island.
Numerous groups of communist planes and ships are operating around the Taiwan Strait, some of which have crossed the median line, the Defense Department said in a statement, referring to the demarcation line running along the Taiwan Strait.
Beijing also said it would hold a live-fire exercise in the southern part of the Yellow Sea, located between China and the Korean Peninsula, from Saturday to Aug. 15.
China's state broadcaster CCTV reported that Chinese missiles flew directly over Taiwan during the exercise.