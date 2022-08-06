French scientist apologizes for posting a photo of piece of chorizo ​​that he passed off as image of distant star

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones must pay $45 million for false claims about school shooting

12 killed and 31 injured in Polish bus crash in Croatia

Elon Musk speaks on Twitter purchase

MFA: Russia's rights to foreign assets of Soviet Union are indisputable

Iran is pursuing a one-China policy to maintain regional stability

Famous Hollywood actress has accident and ends up in hospital with severe burns

Mexican, Armenian and Chinese Cartels behind illegal marijuana farms in California

Kate Middleton tops 10 most stylish celebrities

US to take part in military drills with India less than 100 km from country's disputed border with China

Taiwan accuses Chinese army of simulating attack on island

Hillary Clinton 'blesses' Bradley Cooper dating her assistant

Armenia Airline is working on solving problems: All passengers will receive compensation

Erdogan offers Putin to organize meeting with Zelenskiy

Prince Harry sues the UK government again

Erdogan: It is important that Armenia fulfills its obligations under the tripartite statement

Putin meets with Kadyrov in Sochi

Adele pays off mortgage on $58 million house

Kathimerini: Germany annoys Ankara

Loud silence: Elizabeth II shows dismissive attitude towards Meghan Markle

White House condemns China for ending cooperation with US

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are parents for 2nd time

Iran strongly condemns Israeli attack on Gaza

Representative of Armenia, Rosa Linn is again in Eurovision's spotlight (VIDEO)

U.S. Ambassador to OSCE calls for immediate steps to reduce tensions in Karabakh

Karabakh Defense Army provides information on situation on line of contact

US, Australia and Japan urge China to immediately stop military drills near Taiwan

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson break up

US Congressman: It is necessary to hold the Aliyev regime accountable for the attacks on Artsakh

YouTube now lets you zoom in on videos to see fine details

Taiwanese woman sentenced to life in prison for setting fire that killed 46 people

Bloomberg: Colder-than-normal winter could spike prices

Adam Schiff urges US State Department to support Armenian sovereignty and Artsakh's territorial integrity

Head of European Council holds phone conversations with Aliyev and Pashinyan

Saudi Arabia to raise oil prices for Asian and US customers in September

Amnesty International defends report on crimes of Ukrainian Armed Forces

FM: Armenia notifies Russian Federation about necessity to increase effectiveness of peacekeepers in 2021

Roma sign Wijnaldum (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

SpaceX launches device to moon

Peskov: Putin has not discussed with Erdogan purchase and production of Bayraktar drones in Russia

UN says decline in food prices in July was a record since 2008

What unexpected causes can cause sudden headache?

Putin and Erdogan make joint statement

Russian Defense Ministry: No violations detected in Karabakh peacekeepers' area of responsibility

EU countries adopts plan to reduce gas demand by 15%

Olympics: Armenian national teams' opponents in 8th round are known

Beglaryan: International institutions again maintain artificial parity between Azerbaijani and Armenian sides

Robert Menendez: Azerbaijani forces must withdraw from region and end hostilities

Biden's test for COVID-19 remains positive

King Harald V of Norway hospitalized amid health issues

Putin and Erdogan's talks are over

Germany wants clearer EU debt rules to curb spending

Mbappe will miss start of French championship

Pashinyan and US Secretary of State Blinken discuss Karabakh

South Korea launches its first lunar mission

Talks between Putin and Erdogan last three hours

France faces 'worst drought' ever recorded in the country

Olympics: Armenian team play draw with US team and take lead

Latvia suspends issuing visas for Russians

Olympics: Armenia's women's team stronger than Israel

Greek intelligence chief resigns amid reporter's phone tapping scandal

Residents of Berdzor block road to Lachin corridor

Artsakh authorities order residents of Berdzor and Aghavno to leave their homes by August 25

Bloomberg: US quest to isolate Russia and China is failing

Erdogan announces new page in relations with Russia

Putin calls on Europe to thank Turkey for gas transit from Russia

Kylie Jenner accused of violating health regulations in production of cosmetics

Erdogan urges not to postpone work on Akkuyu NPP

Putin thanks Erdogan for his help in resolving issue of Ukrainian grain

United Homeland Party : Any encroachment on Artsakh Defense Army is unacceptable

Putin calls Turkish Stream one of most important gas arteries to Europe

Armenian former FM announces his version of provisional government: I will be in square on August 8

Negotiations between Putin and Erdogan start in Sochi

Lewandowski receives 9th number, 57,300 fans are present (VIDEO)

Blue Origin sends first citizens of Egypt and Portugal into space

Currency rates in Armenia

Democratic Party of Armenia proposes all national forces to create shadow government

EU embargo on purchase of Russian coal will come into force on August 10

Chelsea sign Marc Cucurella (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Why are edema dangerous and why should they not be ignored?

Raffi Hovannisian: If situation does not change, we will have another surrender of territories on September 2

Armenian Human Rights Defender: Azerbaijani MP makes confession about ethnic cleansing of Nagorno-Karabakh population

Biden to leave US Navy aircraft carrier Strike Group in South China Sea

Ankara: International community cannot end war in Ukraine by ignoring Moscow

Barcelona owe Pique EUR 52 million

Armenian Defense Ministry confirms: Direct connection with Azerbaijan does not work

China imposes sanctions on Nancy Pelosi

Azerbaijani soldier dies under suspicious circumstances in Lachin

White House summons Chinese ambassador

Beijing announces end of cooperation with US in number of areas

Thailand nightclub fire kills 13

Johnny Depp accused of stealing prisoner's poems

11-year-old child dies in Armenia

Putin arrives in Sochi

Queen guitarist announces visit to Armenia?

Natural gas shortage in Germany could lead to supply chain collapse

Kremlin: Putin and Erdogan to discuss Turkish operation in Syria

Pashinyan's adviser and French ambassador discuss latest regional developments

In Armenia, car hits woman with infant: Child dies

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting a baby