India offers Malaysia to sell 18 Tejas light combat aircraft

India has offered Malaysia to sell 18 Tejas light combat aircraft (LCAs), the defense ministry said, adding that Argentina, Australia, Egypt, the US, Indonesia and the Philippines are also showing interest in the single-seat aircraft, Reuters reported.
Last year, the government of India awarded state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HIAE.NS) a $6 billion contract to supply 83 locally built Tejas around 2023.
Seeking to reduce India's dependence on foreign defense equipment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is also making diplomatic efforts to export aircraft.
The Ministry of Defense told Parliament that Hindustan Aeronautics responded to a Royal Malaysian Air Force request for 18 aircraft last October by offering to sell a two-seat version of the Tejas.
He said the country was also working on producing a stealth fighter, but declined to give a timeline, citing national security concerns.