Erdogan: It is important that Armenia fulfills its obligations under the tripartite statement
Erdogan: It is important that Armenia fulfills its obligations under the tripartite statement
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

It is important that Armenia fulfills its obligations under the tripartite statement as soon as possible, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters after a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Speaking about Azerbaijan's latest aggression against Artsakh, Erdogan noted that he had discussed this issue with the President of Azerbaijan. At the same time, Erdogan accused the Armenian side of the attack.

"First of all, we condemn the attack that resulted in the martyrdom of one of our Azerbaijani brothers. Karabakh is the territory of Azerbaijan located within the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan," he said. "Azerbaijan, of course, does not want illegal armed formations to be on its territory. Almost two years have passed since the tripartite statement. It is important that Armenia fulfill its obligations as soon as possible."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
