Erdogan offers Putin to organize meeting with Zelenskiy

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he offered his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to hold his meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy, RIA Novosti reports.
“Despite the difficulties on the ground, I also firmly believe that the Ukrainian crisis will be resolved at the negotiating table. I once again reminded Mr. Putin that we can hold his meeting with Mr. Zelensky.
We will continue to develop our dialogue with our Black Sea neighbor, Russia, in all areas in order to contribute to regional and global peace," he told reportrs.
He expressed hope that our meetings in Sochi will be useful for our region, especially for Turkey and Russia.