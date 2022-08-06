Armenia Airline is working on solving problems: All passengers will receive compensation

Armenia Airline is working on solving some problems in connection with delays.
"In our six-year history, we have never abandoned the fulfillment of our obligations, and today's delays are no exception. From 21:00 on August 5, we are working on solving the problems that have arisen with flights," Gevorg Khachatryan, Deputy Director of Armenia Airlines, wrote on his Facebook.
“Scheduled for 10:20 flight 06/08 NGT 930 has already departed, and flight NGT 1727/1728 from Hurghada will depart at 01:00 Yerevan time. All passengers will be compensated, all passengers will be provided with hotel rooms. The difficult geopolitical situation has caused a shortage of aircraft in many airlines due to European sanctions, many lessors have withdrawn their aircraft. The airline apologizes for the inconvenience caused,” he wrote.