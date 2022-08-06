Iran is pursuing a one-China policy to maintain regional stability. This was stated by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian during a conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, Mehr reported.

The parties discussed bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest, including the expansion of economic and trade relations, as well as ongoing negotiations on the lifting of sanctions.

Amir-Abdollahian called for synergistic efforts by Iranian and Chinese officials to implement and implement bilateral agreements. In this regard, he invited his Chinese counterpart to visit Tehran.

Regarding the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, Amir-Abdollahian condemned the behavior of the Americans towards Beijing. In order to maintain regional stability, the Islamic Republic of Iran adheres to the one-China policy.

Regarding the latest developments in the negotiations in Vienna, Amir-Abdollahyan said that the Iranian side is determined to reach a stable and lasting agreement. He also stressed that the US must give a realistic response to the constructive proposals of the Islamic Republic of Iran in order to reach an agreement.

Wang Yi also praised Iran's position on China's territorial integrity, saying that many countries around the world oppose US interference in domestic affairs.