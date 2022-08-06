Mysterious end of Boris Johnson's mysterious premiership

Boris Johnson's decision to spend his final months courted by fans at the Checkers, throwing a wedding party and taking a vacation weeks before his Downing Street term expires is a mysterious end to an enigmatic premiership, The Guardian reported.
A member of the British Cabinet admitted that he did not know where Boris is. The outgoing prime minister went on vacation after the Bank of England warned of a year-long recession.
Since Wednesday, Boris Johnson has gone on a belated honeymoon with wife Carrie. Downing Street declined to say exactly where, but The Times reported that the couple were in Slovenia.
Johnson will have much more free time after Sept. 6, when he must hand over his powers to either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak as Conservative leader, but he apparently decided to take a break earlier.
The opposition Labor Party has accused two of the government's most senior ministers of being missing and Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi is also on vacation this week.
Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob's office confirmed that Johnson was in the country on a brief private trip, noting that there were no plans to meet the two prime ministers.
Sir Anthony Seldon, who has written books on British prime ministers, said that Johnson's approach was very different from that of his predecessors.
Johnson's last weeks have been apathetic since he announced his resignation, he said.
Johnson was accused of going missing last week after it was revealed he went on vacation just a few weeks before his premiership ended. Last month, he hosted a party at his country home in Checkers while Cabinet Minister Kit Malthouse oversaw Cobra's extreme weather meetings.
Afterwards, he held his wedding party at the Cotswolds estate of major Tory sponsor Lord Bamford. Johnson went on vacation last week.