Lithuania is thinking about building military fortifications on border with Belarus

Mexican military arrives in Cuba to extinguish oil storage tank fire

Artak Beglaryan: Azerbaijan continues policy of Armenophobia and war

Arsen Babayan: Soon same situation will be in Tigranashen and in 7 villages of Tavush

Elizabeth II interrupts vacation in Scotland to invite new head of Cabinet

Pashinyan: Economic Policy Council meeting inspires optimism that we are on right track

Lukashenko speaks about 'god of war' in modern conflicts

WSJ: As winter approaches, Europe will have to fight Asia for Russian gas

US and India to conduct military exercises 100 km from disputed border with China

Aghavno village children gather to say goodbye to each other (PHOTO)

Taiwan authorities call on China to stop playing with 'military muscle' near island

Turkey hit by 4.1 magnitude earthquake

England may have its first-ever trial involving Vatican

Fire breaks out in elevator shaft in Yerevan: People injured

Armenian Defense Ministry informs of Armenian Armed Forces soldier wounded on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

US Senate begins to consider package of initiatives to reduce inflation

UN Security Council to meet on Gaza August 8

Trump says Biden has done more damage to US than five worst American presidents

Erdogan says Putin invited him to SCO meeting in Tashkent

Ministry of Defense: Azerbaijani Armed Forces units violate ceasefire in some areas

Lithuanian delegation arrives in Taiwan

Trump thinks Pelosi's visit to Taiwan played into China's hands

Hot weather: Workers in Iraq get day off as temperatures pass 50 ° C

India offers Malaysia to sell 18 Tejas light combat aircraft

Mysterious end of Boris Johnson's mysterious premiership

French scientist apologizes for posting a photo of piece of chorizo ​​that he passed off as image of distant star

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones must pay $45 million for false claims about school shooting

12 killed and 31 injured in Polish bus crash in Croatia

Elon Musk speaks on Twitter purchase

MFA: Russia's rights to foreign assets of Soviet Union are indisputable

Iran is pursuing a one-China policy to maintain regional stability

Mexican, Armenian and Chinese Cartels behind illegal marijuana farms in California

US to take part in military drills with India less than 100 km from country's disputed border with China

Taiwan accuses Chinese army of simulating attack on island

Armenia Airline is working on solving problems: All passengers will receive compensation

Erdogan offers Putin to organize meeting with Zelenskiy

Erdogan: It is important that Armenia fulfills its obligations under the tripartite statement

Putin meets with Kadyrov in Sochi

Kathimerini: Germany annoys Ankara

White House condemns China for ending cooperation with US

Iran strongly condemns Israeli attack on Gaza

U.S. Ambassador to OSCE calls for immediate steps to reduce tensions in Karabakh

Karabakh Defense Army provides information on situation on line of contact

US, Australia and Japan urge China to immediately stop military drills near Taiwan

US Congressman: It is necessary to hold the Aliyev regime accountable for the attacks on Artsakh

YouTube now lets you zoom in on videos to see fine details

Taiwanese woman sentenced to life in prison for setting fire that killed 46 people

Bloomberg: Colder-than-normal winter could spike prices

Adam Schiff urges US State Department to support Armenian sovereignty and Artsakh's territorial integrity

Head of European Council holds phone conversations with Aliyev and Pashinyan

Saudi Arabia to raise oil prices for Asian and US customers in September

Amnesty International defends report on crimes of Ukrainian Armed Forces

FM: Armenia notifies Russian Federation about necessity to increase effectiveness of peacekeepers in 2021

SpaceX launches device to moon

Peskov: Putin has not discussed with Erdogan purchase and production of Bayraktar drones in Russia

UN says decline in food prices in July was a record since 2008

Putin and Erdogan make joint statement

Russian Defense Ministry: No violations detected in Karabakh peacekeepers' area of responsibility

EU countries adopts plan to reduce gas demand by 15%

Beglaryan: International institutions again maintain artificial parity between Azerbaijani and Armenian sides

Robert Menendez: Azerbaijani forces must withdraw from region and end hostilities

Biden's test for COVID-19 remains positive

King Harald V of Norway hospitalized amid health issues

Putin and Erdogan's talks are over

Germany wants clearer EU debt rules to curb spending

Pashinyan and US Secretary of State Blinken discuss Karabakh

South Korea launches its first lunar mission

Talks between Putin and Erdogan last three hours

France faces 'worst drought' ever recorded in the country

Latvia suspends issuing visas for Russians

Greek intelligence chief resigns amid reporter's phone tapping scandal

Residents of Berdzor block road to Lachin corridor

Artsakh authorities order residents of Berdzor and Aghavno to leave their homes by August 25

Bloomberg: US quest to isolate Russia and China is failing

Erdogan announces new page in relations with Russia

Putin calls on Europe to thank Turkey for gas transit from Russia

Erdogan urges not to postpone work on Akkuyu NPP

Putin thanks Erdogan for his help in resolving issue of Ukrainian grain

United Homeland Party : Any encroachment on Artsakh Defense Army is unacceptable

Putin calls Turkish Stream one of most important gas arteries to Europe

Armenian former FM announces his version of provisional government: I will be in square on August 8

Negotiations between Putin and Erdogan start in Sochi

Blue Origin sends first citizens of Egypt and Portugal into space

Currency rates in Armenia

Democratic Party of Armenia proposes all national forces to create shadow government

EU embargo on purchase of Russian coal will come into force on August 10

Raffi Hovannisian: If situation does not change, we will have another surrender of territories on September 2

Armenian Human Rights Defender: Azerbaijani MP makes confession about ethnic cleansing of Nagorno-Karabakh population

Biden to leave US Navy aircraft carrier Strike Group in South China Sea

Ankara: International community cannot end war in Ukraine by ignoring Moscow

Armenian Defense Ministry confirms: Direct connection with Azerbaijan does not work

China imposes sanctions on Nancy Pelosi

Azerbaijani soldier dies under suspicious circumstances in Lachin

White House summons Chinese ambassador

Beijing announces end of cooperation with US in number of areas

Thailand nightclub fire kills 13

11-year-old child dies in Armenia

Putin arrives in Sochi

Queen guitarist announces visit to Armenia?

Natural gas shortage in Germany could lead to supply chain collapse