Trump thinks Pelosi's visit to Taiwan played into China's hands

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan only played in China's favor and assured that this would not have happened under him, former US President Donald Trump said, speaking at a gathering of conservatives in Texas.
He called his political opponent Pelosi, who twice impeached him, a woman who turns everything she touches into a bad thing.
"She fails. The women brings chaos. She played right into their hands, because now they have an excuse to do whatever they're doing," he said.
"And I will tell you it would have never ever happened in a million years under Trump, I can tell you." Trump said.