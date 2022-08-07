Trump says Biden has done more damage to US than five worst American presidents

US President Joe Biden and his administration have done more damage to the country than the five worst presidents in American history could have done, former US President Donald Trump said so at the ongoing Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Texas.

You can take the five worst presidents in American history, combine them, and it turns out they wouldn't have done as much damage as Biden did in two years, he said, without specifying who he thought was among the five worst presidents in the United States.

In particular, Trump criticized Biden's energy policy, which has caused the country to stray from the path of energy dominance and turn into an energy beggar. In addition, he highlighted the record rate of inflation and the fact that the fastest US economic recovery under the Republicans had been turned by the Biden administration "into two quarters of negative economic growth, also known as recession.

The US Department of Commerce released data in late July showing that the nation's GDP declined at an annualized rate of 0.9 percent in the second quarter of 2022, while the first quarter also saw a decline of 1.6 percent. Many analysts consider two consecutive quarters of economic decline as one of the main signs of recession. For his part, Biden said the US economy has not slipped into recession, citing the opinion of the US Federal Reserve, as well as economists and many prominent representatives of the banking industry.