US and India to conduct military exercises 100 km from disputed border with China

The United States and Indian armed forces will take part in a joint military exercise in the Indian state of Uttarakhand in October. It is located near the disputed territory, where the border between India and China passes, CNN reported with reference to a source among high-ranking military officials in the Indian army.
According to the TV channel's interlocutor, the exercises will take place at an altitude of 10,000 feet (3,000 meters), about 95 kilometers from the Line of Actual Control.
The Pentagon told CNN that the partnership with the Indian side is one of the most important elements for the US in its shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.