WSJ: As winter approaches, Europe will have to fight Asia for Russian gas

As winter approaches, Europe will have to fight Asia for Russian gas, The Wall Street Journal reported.
As noted in the publication, the economic recovery in China after the lockout due to the coronavirus or a cold winter in Asia will be an excuse to fight with Europe for the export of LNG, which will lead to further price increases.
According to the authors of the article, high prices will affect the European economy, lead to social unrest and governments that will break the Western coalition may come to power.
On May 18, the European Commission adopted a long-term plan REPowerEU for the early rejection of oil and gas from Russia, to implement the plan by 2029 will require €300 billion.