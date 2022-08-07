Elizabeth II interrupts vacation in Scotland to invite new head of Cabinet

Queen Elizabeth II plans to interrupt her vacation in Scotland to meet with the new British prime minister and introduce him to the government, the Daily Mail reports.

Normally, the queen does not return from Balmoral Castle in Scotland until October. However, events have forced her to make an exception this year and cut the trip short. Appointing prime minister is one of the queen's few personal prerogatives and, according to sources, it is a duty she intends to perform herself. The queen then plans to return to the castle for a vacation.

On July 7, Boris Johnson addressed the nation and announced his resignation as head of the British Parliament amid a scandal with his protégé in the Conservative Party, Christopher Pincher. He remains acting head of government until a successor is elected.

According to a poll by Conseverate Home, conducted among the Conservatives, the head of the British Foreign Office Liz Truss, who is in the race for prime minister, strengthens its position, while the leader, according to the rating, the Defense Minister Ben Wallace. The name of the new prime minister will be announced on September 5.