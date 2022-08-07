Trade between Russia and China has increased by almost 30% since beginning of year

The volume of trade between Russia and China in the first seven months of 2022 increased by 29% to $97.71 billion, according to the General Administration of Customs of China.
It is noted that exports from China to Russia increased by 5.2% to $36.27 billion from January to July. Imports of Russian goods and services to China, in turn, increased by 48.8% to $ 61.45 billion.
Moreover, the volume of trade between the countries in July was $16.79 billion, with Chinese exports at $6.77 billion and imports at $10.02 billion.
Earlier no less than 40 Chinese companies participated in St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). During the business dialogue it was discussed that by 2024 the countries plan to increase trade turnover to $200 billion.