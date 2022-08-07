Apple is forced to launch production of iPhone 14 in India

Production of iPhone 14 at Foxconn plants will simultaneously begin in China and India, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, reported the publication 9To5Mac.
Kuo said that in India will produce at least basic iPhone 14. Regarding other models of the new series he has no data. In any case, if the insider's information is confirmed, it will be the first time when Apple will start producing smartphones of the latest series in China and any other country.
According to the analyst, Apple is taking this step involuntarily. Allegedly, the company fears the emergence of problems with logistics in China due to the worsening geopolitical situation in the world. In addition, because of periodic lockdowns in China due to outbreaks of COVID-19, Apple has formed a gap in the production of the necessary amount of new smartphones. In this case, according to Kuo, the capacity of Foxconn located in India is unlikely to be enough to compensate for the fallout from the plans of Chinese devices.
9To5Mac also recalled that after Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, Apple warned its suppliers of the unforeseen problems that could arise in the event of Chinese retaliation.