Zelenskyy establishes medal 'For defense of Ukraine'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has established a new medal "For the Defence of Ukraine". The corresponding decree is posted on the official website of the leader of the state.
According to the document, the mark of distinction will be awarded to servicemen of the country, intelligence officers, "who directly participated in the implementation of measures necessary to ensure the defense of Ukraine". The statute also provides for the awarding of the medal to civilians and volunteers who have made "a significant contribution to strengthening the defense of Ukraine."