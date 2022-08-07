Biden tests negative for COVID-19

US President Joe Biden has again not been found to have the coronavirus, the American leader's negative test was reported by his doctor on the official White House website.
"This morning, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing was negative. He will continue "his strict isolation measures pending a second negative test as previously described," the memo reads.
On July 21, White House Press Office spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre reported that the president tested positive for the coronavirus. She assured that the symptoms are moderate and the politician continues to work remotely.