Ambassador Mkrtchyan: Armenia has never asked any government to wiretap anyone's phone

RA Ambassador to Greece Tigran Mkrtchyan, commenting on the interception of phone conversations of Nikos Androulakis, PASOK Party Chairman, upon the request of Tribune newspaper, categorically denied any involvement of Armenia in the interception of phone conversations of Nikos Androulakis, PASOK President.
According to Armenpress, Ambassador Mkrtchyan noted:
"This is a shameless lie. Armenia has never asked any government to tap anyone's phone."
Earlier ekathimerini.com wrote that Nikos Androulakis, head of PASOK, stated that there was an attempt to install Predator, an illegal spyware on his phone. It is noted that the head of Greek intelligence allegedly insisted that the tapping of Androulakis' phone was carried out at the request of Ukrainian and Armenian intelligence services.